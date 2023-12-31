Will Sean Tucker pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tucker will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Sean Tucker score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a TD)

Tucker has taken 15 carries for 23 yards (7.7 per game).

Tucker also has two receptions for 9 yards (3 per game).

Tucker does not have a rushing touchdown in three games.

Sean Tucker Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 15 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Bears 8 7 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 0 0 0 0

Rep Sean Tucker with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.