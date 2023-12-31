Will Rakim Jarrett Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rakim Jarrett was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 contest against the New Orleans Saints (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Looking for Jarrett's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Rakim Jarrett and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Jarrett has been targeted nine times, with season stats of 60 yards on four receptions (15.0 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has one carry for zero yards.
Keep an eye on Jarrett's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Rakim Jarrett Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Quadricep
- The Buccaneers have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Ko Kieft (DNP/shoulder): 1 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Ty Johnson
- Click Here for Miles Sanders
- Click Here for Cole Kmet
- Click Here for Israel Abanikanda
- Click Here for Brandin Cooks
Buccaneers vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jarrett 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|4
|60
|27
|0
|15.0
Jarrett Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|2
|1
|41
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.