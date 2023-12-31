Will Rachaad White get into the end zone when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints come together in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

White has rushed for a team-leading 873 yards on 242 carries (58.2 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.

White also has 507 receiving yards (33.8 per game) on 56 catches, with three TDs.

White has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has scored in five games.

He has a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Rachaad White Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 17 39 0 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 17 73 1 5 30 0 Week 3 Eagles 14 38 0 3 24 0 Week 4 @Saints 15 56 0 3 22 0 Week 6 Lions 7 26 0 3 12 0 Week 7 Falcons 13 34 0 6 65 0 Week 8 @Bills 9 39 0 7 70 0 Week 9 @Texans 20 73 2 4 46 0 Week 10 Titans 20 51 0 2 47 1 Week 11 @49ers 9 30 1 6 28 0 Week 12 @Colts 15 100 0 2 10 0 Week 13 Panthers 20 84 1 3 22 0 Week 14 @Falcons 25 102 0 2 33 1 Week 15 @Packers 21 89 0 2 50 1 Week 16 Jaguars 20 39 1 6 38 0

