Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White has a good matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are allowing the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 126.9 per game.

So far this year, White has accumulated a team-best 873 rushing yards on 242 carries (58.2 ypg), while scoring six rushing TDs. In addition, White has 507 receiving yards (33.8 ypg) on 56 catches while scoring three receiving touchdowns.

White vs. the Saints

White vs the Saints (since 2021): 3 GP / 28.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 28.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Saints have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

New Orleans has allowed one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Saints this season.

White will square off against the NFL's 25th-ranked run defense this week. The Saints concede 126.9 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Saints have scored 10 touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Saints' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 64.5 (-115)

White Rushing Insights

So far this season, White has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 15 opportunities).

The Buccaneers pass on 56.0% of their plays and run on 44.0%. They are 17th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 395 rushes this season. He's taken 242 of those carries (61.3%).

White has a rushing touchdown in five of 15 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 26.5% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (nine).

He has 36 red zone rushing carries (62.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Saints

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-115)

White Receiving Insights

White, in 12 of 15 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

White has been targeted on 62 of his team's 503 passing attempts this season (12.3% target share).

He has been targeted 62 times, averaging 8.2 yards per target (45th in NFL).

White has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

With eight red zone targets, White has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jaguars 12/24/2023 Week 16 20 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 21 ATT / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 25 ATT / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 20 ATT / 84 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

