In Week 17 action at Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans will be up against the New Orleans Saints defense and Paulson Adebo. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Tampa Bay receivers versus the Saints' pass defense.

Buccaneers vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 194.3 13 3 25 10.71

Mike Evans vs. Paulson Adebo Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans leads his squad with 1,163 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 73 catches (out of 123 targets) and scored 13 touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Tampa Bay has 3,405 (227 per game), 17th in the league.

The Buccaneers are 17th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 21.7 points per game.

Tampa Bay, which is averaging 33.5 pass attempts per game, ranks 19th in the league.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers have thrown the ball 60 times this year, ranking them 20th in the NFL.

Paulson Adebo & the Saints' Defense

Paulson Adebo has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 65 tackles and 16 passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, New Orleans' defense has been very effective this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 2,921 total passing yards allowed (194.7 per game).

This year, the Saints' defense has been looking good this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 297 points allowed (19.8 per game).

Four players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Mike Evans vs. Paulson Adebo Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Paulson Adebo Rec. Targets 123 86 Def. Targets Receptions 73 16 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.9 49 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1163 65 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 77.5 5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 305 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 13 4 Interceptions

