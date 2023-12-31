With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squaring off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Mike Evans a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Mike Evans score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Evans' 1,163 yards receiving (77.5 per game) top the Buccaneers. He has 73 receptions (on 124 targets) and 13 TDs.

Evans has a touchdown catch in 11 of 15 games this year, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

Mike Evans Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0 Week 6 Lions 10 4 49 0 Week 7 Falcons 8 6 82 1 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 39 1 Week 9 @Texans 5 4 87 0 Week 10 Titans 10 6 143 1 Week 11 @49ers 12 5 43 1 Week 12 @Colts 9 6 70 2 Week 13 Panthers 12 7 162 1 Week 14 @Falcons 6 1 8 0 Week 15 @Packers 6 4 57 1 Week 16 Jaguars 9 7 86 2

