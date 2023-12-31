Mike Evans will be running routes against the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Evans has posted a team-high 1,163 receiving yards (77.5 per game) and 13 TDs, hauling in 73 balls out of 124 targets this season.

Evans vs. the Saints

Evans vs the Saints (since 2021): 5 GP / 44.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 44.4 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have conceded a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with New Orleans on the season.

Evans will square off against the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this week. The Saints concede 194.7 passing yards per contest.

The Saints' defense is seventh in the league by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (18 total passing TDs).

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Evans Receiving Insights

In nine of 15 games this season, Evans has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Evans has received 24.7% of his team's 503 passing attempts this season (124 targets).

He is averaging 9.4 yards per target (21st in NFL play), racking up 1,163 yards on 124 passes thrown his way.

Evans has a touchdown catch in 11 of 15 games this year, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

He has 38.2% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (13).

With 14 red zone targets, Evans has been on the receiving end of 23.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

Evans' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 12/24/2023 Week 16 9 TAR / 7 REC / 86 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 7 REC / 162 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 6 REC / 70 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

