Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (11-2) and Miami Hurricanes (10-1) squaring off at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 31.
The Hurricanes enter this game following an 81-36 victory over Alabama State on Thursday.
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 66, Miami (FL) 64
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- The Hurricanes' signature win of the season came in a 74-68 victory on November 29 over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 36) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
- Miami (FL) has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (seven).
Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 36) on November 29
- 75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 76) on December 8
- 59-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 119) on December 20
- 68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 173) on November 26
- 61-57 at home over Southern (No. 187) on November 17
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Jasmyne Roberts: 11.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.2 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 57.4 FG%
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes average 71.6 points per game (104th in college basketball) while allowing 53.3 per contest (21st in college basketball). They have a +202 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game.
