Paolo Banchero and Kevin Durant are among the players with prop bets available when the Orlando Magic and the Phoenix Suns play at Footprint Center on Sunday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Magic vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSFL

AZFamily and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Magic vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Banchero's 21.5 points per game are 2.0 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 6.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Banchero averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Sunday's over/under.

Banchero averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Sunday's points prop bet for Franz Wagner is 22.5 points. That's 1.5 more than his season average of 21.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Wagner has averaged 3.9 assists per game this year, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Wagner has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +148)

Sunday's points prop bet for Durant is 25.5 points. That is 4.3 fewer than his season average of 29.8.

He has averaged 6.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 6.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Sunday (6.5).

Durant has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -108)

The 26.5-point over/under set for Devin Booker on Sunday is 0.9 less than his scoring average on the season (27.4).

He has collected 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Booker averages 8.1 assists, 0.6 more than Sunday's prop bet (7.5).

He two made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

