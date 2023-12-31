Magic vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (16-15) take on the Orlando Magic (19-12) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSFL. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.
Magic vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-5.5
|230.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 11 of 31 games this season.
- The average total for Orlando's games this season is 223.6 points, 6.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this year, Orlando has put together a 21-10-0 record against the spread.
- The Magic have come away with nine wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Orlando has not won as an underdog of +185 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.
Magic vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs Magic Injury Report
|Suns vs Magic Players to Watch
|Suns vs Magic Prediction
|Suns vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
Magic vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|12
|38.7%
|115.5
|228.5
|114.6
|225.2
|229.1
|Magic
|11
|35.5%
|113
|228.5
|110.6
|225.2
|226.2
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
- Three of the Magic's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (12-4-0) than on the road (9-6-0).
- The Magic put up only 1.6 fewer points per game (113) than the Suns give up to opponents (114.6).
- Orlando has put together a 13-1 ATS record and a 13-1 overall record in games it scores more than 114.6 points.
Magic vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|21-10
|2-3
|14-17
|Suns
|12-19
|3-7
|18-13
Magic vs. Suns Point Insights
|Magic
|Suns
|113
|115.5
|22
|14
|13-1
|9-12
|13-1
|14-7
|110.6
|114.6
|5
|16
|14-3
|6-7
|13-4
|7-6
