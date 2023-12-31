The Phoenix Suns (16-15) take on the Orlando Magic (19-12) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSFL. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.

Magic vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -5.5 230.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 11 of 31 games this season.

The average total for Orlando's games this season is 223.6 points, 6.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Orlando has put together a 21-10-0 record against the spread.

The Magic have come away with nine wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Orlando has not won as an underdog of +185 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Magic vs Suns Additional Info

Magic vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 12 38.7% 115.5 228.5 114.6 225.2 229.1 Magic 11 35.5% 113 228.5 110.6 225.2 226.2

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Three of the Magic's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better at home (12-4-0) than on the road (9-6-0).

The Magic put up only 1.6 fewer points per game (113) than the Suns give up to opponents (114.6).

Orlando has put together a 13-1 ATS record and a 13-1 overall record in games it scores more than 114.6 points.

Magic vs. Suns Betting Splits

Magic and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 21-10 2-3 14-17 Suns 12-19 3-7 18-13

Magic vs. Suns Point Insights

Magic Suns 113 Points Scored (PG) 115.5 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 13-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-12 13-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-7 110.6 Points Allowed (PG) 114.6 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 14-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-7 13-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-6

