Lightning vs. Canadiens December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos and the Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield will be two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.
Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Lightning (-250)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSSUN
Lightning Players to Watch
- Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (59 points), via collected 25 goals and 34 assists.
- Brayden Point is another key contributor for Tampa Bay, with 38 points (one per game) -- scoring 16 goals and adding 22 assists.
- Stamkos has posted 15 goals and 21 assists for Tampa Bay.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy (8-7-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .900% save percentage ranks 38th in the NHL.
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Nicholas Suzuki is a key offensive option for Montreal, with 31 points this season, as he has put up 10 goals and 21 assists in 35 games.
- Michael Matheson is a top contributor for Montreal, with 26 total points this season. In 35 contests, he has netted six goals and provided 20 assists.
- This season, Montreal's Caufield has 25 points, courtesy of nine goals (second on team) and 16 assists (third).
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a record of 4-4-0 in eight games this season, conceding 27 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 238 saves and an .898 save percentage, 44th in the league.
Lightning vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|14th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|2.74
|27th
|27th
|3.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.37
|23rd
|19th
|30.3
|Shots
|28.7
|27th
|20th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|33.3
|29th
|3rd
|29.66%
|Power Play %
|18.4%
|21st
|15th
|79.63%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.9%
|31st
