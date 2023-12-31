The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-15-5) will host the Montreal Canadiens (15-15-5) on Sunday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Lightning vs Canadiens Additional Info

Lightning vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/7/2023 Canadiens Lightning 5-3 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are giving up 128 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 29th in league action.

The Lightning's 120 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Lightning have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 30 goals during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 36 25 34 59 52 30 0% Brayden Point 37 16 22 38 16 13 44.8% Steven Stamkos 34 15 21 36 20 6 51.8% Victor Hedman 35 5 29 34 28 7 - Brandon Hagel 37 10 19 29 23 13 50%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens concede 3.4 goals per game (118 in total), 25th in the league.

The Canadiens have 96 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players