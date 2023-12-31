How to Watch the Lightning vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-15-5) will host the Montreal Canadiens (15-15-5) on Sunday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.
You can catch the action on ESPN+ and BSSUN to see the Lightning meet the Canadiens.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning vs Canadiens Additional Info
Lightning vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|Lightning
|5-3 TB
Lightning Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Lightning are giving up 128 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 29th in league action.
- The Lightning's 120 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Lightning have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 30 goals during that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|36
|25
|34
|59
|52
|30
|0%
|Brayden Point
|37
|16
|22
|38
|16
|13
|44.8%
|Steven Stamkos
|34
|15
|21
|36
|20
|6
|51.8%
|Victor Hedman
|35
|5
|29
|34
|28
|7
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|37
|10
|19
|29
|23
|13
|50%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens concede 3.4 goals per game (118 in total), 25th in the league.
- The Canadiens have 96 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|35
|10
|21
|31
|23
|18
|55.9%
|Michael Matheson
|35
|6
|20
|26
|33
|17
|-
|Cole Caufield
|35
|9
|16
|25
|10
|16
|28.6%
|Sean Monahan
|35
|9
|12
|21
|18
|13
|57.7%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
