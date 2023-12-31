Ko Kieft did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Kieft's stats can be found below.

Rep Ko Kieft and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keep an eye on Kieft's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Ko Kieft Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Buccaneers this week: Rakim Jarrett (FP/quadricep): 4 Rec; 60 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Kieft 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 1 2 2 1 2.0

Kieft Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 0 0 0 Week 14 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 1 1 2 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.