Will Ko Kieft Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ko Kieft did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Kieft's stats can be found below.
Ko Kieft Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Buccaneers this week:
- Rakim Jarrett (FP/quadricep): 4 Rec; 60 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Kieft 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2.0
Kieft Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|1
|1
|2
|1
