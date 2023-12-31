Will Haydn Fleury Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 31?
Will Haydn Fleury light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Fleury stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Fleury scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Fleury has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Fleury recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:48
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|22:32
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:44
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:32
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
