David Moore has a difficult matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints concede 194.7 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the league.

Moore has totaled 86 receiving yards (to average 21.5 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in four throws on five targets.

Moore vs. the Saints

Moore vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New Orleans in the 2023 season.

17 players have caught a TD pass against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Moore will square off against the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this week. The Saints give up 194.7 passing yards per contest.

The Saints' defense ranks seventh in the league by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (18 total passing TDs).

David Moore Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

In one game this year, Moore has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

Moore has received 1.0% of his team's 503 passing attempts this season (five targets).

He has been targeted five times this season, averaging 17.2 yards per target.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (2.9% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 12/24/2023 Week 16 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 68 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

