When the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Conor Sheary score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sheary stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Sheary scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Sheary has no points on the power play.

Sheary's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Sheary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 3:41 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:29 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:12 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:08 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 7-4 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 0:35 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 6-4

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

