In the Week 17 tilt between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Chris Godwin find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Godwin will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Godwin has hauled in 74 passes on 118 targets for 892 yards and one score, averaging 59.5 yards per game.

Godwin, in 15 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one rushing TD in 15 games.

Chris Godwin Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1 Week 9 @Texans 6 2 16 0 Week 10 Titans 6 4 54 0 Week 11 @49ers 7 6 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 7 3 45 0 Week 13 Panthers 3 0 0 0 Week 14 @Falcons 11 5 53 0 Week 15 @Packers 12 10 155 0 Week 16 Jaguars 10 6 78 0

Rep Chris Godwin with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.