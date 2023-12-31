Chris Godwin will be up against the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Godwin has posted 892 receiving yards on 74 catches with one touchdown this campaign, averaging 59.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Godwin and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Godwin vs. the Saints

Godwin vs the Saints (since 2021): 4 GP / 91.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 91.5 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New Orleans has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 194.7 passing yards per game yielded by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Saints have totaled 18 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Saints' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

Watch Buccaneers vs Saints on Fubo!

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Godwin with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Godwin Receiving Insights

Godwin, in seven of 15 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Godwin has been targeted on 118 of his team's 503 passing attempts this season (23.5% target share).

He has been targeted 118 times, averaging 7.6 yards per target (54th in NFL).

Godwin has had a touchdown catch in one of 15 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 5.9% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With 16 red zone targets, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 26.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Godwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 12/24/2023 Week 16 10 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 12 TAR / 10 REC / 155 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 19 YDS / 1 TD at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.