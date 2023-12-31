Will Chris Godwin Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Godwin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Godwin's stats below.
Godwin's season stats include 892 yards on 74 receptions (12.1 per catch) and one touchdown, plus three carries for 34 yards one touchdown. He has been targeted 119 times.
Chris Godwin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Buccaneers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Rakim Jarrett (FP/quadricep): 4 Rec; 60 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Ko Kieft (DNP/shoulder): 1 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 17 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Godwin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|119
|74
|892
|338
|1
|12.1
Godwin Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|6
|5
|51
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|8
|5
|58
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|5
|3
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|11
|8
|114
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|7
|6
|77
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|12
|6
|66
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|7
|5
|54
|1
|Week 9
|@Texans
|6
|2
|16
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|6
|4
|54
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|7
|6
|39
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|7
|3
|45
|0
|Week 13
|Panthers
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Falcons
|11
|5
|53
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|12
|10
|155
|0
|Week 16
|Jaguars
|11
|6
|78
|0
