Chris Godwin did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Godwin's stats below.

Rep Chris Godwin and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Godwin's season stats include 892 yards on 74 receptions (12.1 per catch) and one touchdown, plus three carries for 34 yards one touchdown. He has been targeted 119 times.

Keep an eye on Godwin's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chris Godwin Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Buccaneers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Rakim Jarrett (FP/quadricep): 4 Rec; 60 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Ko Kieft (DNP/shoulder): 1 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Godwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 119 74 892 338 1 12.1

Godwin Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1 Week 9 @Texans 6 2 16 0 Week 10 Titans 6 4 54 0 Week 11 @49ers 7 6 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 7 3 45 0 Week 13 Panthers 3 0 0 0 Week 14 @Falcons 11 5 53 0 Week 15 @Packers 12 10 155 0 Week 16 Jaguars 11 6 78 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.