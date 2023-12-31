When Chase Edmonds hits the gridiron for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 17 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Buccaneers vs Saints Anytime TD Bets

Will Chase Edmonds score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Edmonds has 149 yards on 45 carries (12.4 ypg).

Edmonds also averages 7.0 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 84 yards.

Edmonds has not scored a rushing touchdown in 12 games.

Chase Edmonds Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Bears 2 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 3 5 0 2 16 0 Week 9 @Texans 3 -5 0 1 -1 0 Week 10 Titans 4 9 0 1 -2 0 Week 11 @49ers 4 8 0 1 11 0 Week 12 @Colts 1 11 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Panthers 2 7 0 1 2 0 Week 14 @Falcons 8 40 0 2 18 0 Week 15 @Packers 3 13 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 10 25 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Saints 3 16 0 5 40 0

