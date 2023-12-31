Will Cade Otton pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Cade Otton score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Otton has 43 grabs for 415 yards and four scores this campaign. He has been targeted 58 times, and puts up 27.7 yards per game.

Otton has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of 14 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Cade Otton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 19 0 Week 2 Bears 6 6 41 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 16 0 Week 4 @Saints 4 3 13 1 Week 6 Lions 2 1 15 0 Week 7 Falcons 6 5 43 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 4 27 0 Week 9 @Texans 9 6 70 2 Week 10 Titans 3 2 10 0 Week 11 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 12 @Colts 4 4 45 0 Week 14 @Falcons 5 2 16 1 Week 15 @Packers 2 2 44 0 Week 16 Jaguars 1 1 7 0

