Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Cade Otton has a difficult matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are giving up the seventh-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 194.7 per game.

Otton has put up 43 catches for 415 yards and four TDs this campaign this year. He has been targeted on 58 occasions, and averages 27.7 yards receiving.

Otton vs. the Saints

Otton vs the Saints (since 2021): 3 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have conceded a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

New Orleans has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 194.7 passing yards the Saints give up per contest makes them the seventh-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this year, the Saints have surrendered 18 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks seventh in the NFL.

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Otton Receiving Insights

In seven of 15 games this year, Otton has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Otton has been targeted on 58 of his team's 503 passing attempts this season (11.5% target share).

He has 415 receiving yards on 58 targets to rank 77th in league play with 7.2 yards per target.

Otton has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of 14 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored four of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (11.8%).

Otton has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts).

Otton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 12/24/2023 Week 16 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

