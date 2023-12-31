The New Orleans Saints (7-8) visit a streaking Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) team on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers have won four straight games.

The betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers and Saints can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Buccaneers vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 2.5 42.5 -145 +120

Buccaneers vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has had an average of 41.5 points in their games this season, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Buccaneers are 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers are 3-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

New Orleans Saints

The Saints and their opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in five of 15 games this season.

The average total for New Orleans' games this season is 41.5 points, 1.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Saints are 4-10-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have been underdogs in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Buccaneers vs. Saints Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Buccaneers 21.7 17 20.1 11 41.5 5 15 Saints 22.1 13 19.8 9 41.5 5 15

Buccaneers vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends

Buccaneers

Over its past three contests, Tampa Bay has covered the spread each time, and is 3-0 overall.

In Tampa Bay's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

The Buccaneers have fared better in divisional contests, as they've scored 0.6 more points against teams in their division (22.3 points per game) compared to their overall season average (21.7 points per game). It's been a similar story on defense, as they've surrendered 17.0 points per game in divisional matchups, while giving up 20.1 points per game in all games.

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponents by a total of 24 points this season (1.6 points per game), and the Saints have put up 34 more points than their opponents (2.3 per game).

Saints

Over its past three games, New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In their past three games, the Saints have hit the over once.

In NFC South matchups, the Saints are scoring fewer points (18.0) than their overall average (22.1) but also giving up fewer points (18.3) than overall (19.8).

The Buccaneers have outscored opponents by a total of 24 points this season (1.6 per game), and the Saints have put up 34 more points than their opponents (2.3 per game).

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 40.6 42.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 21.9 24.0 ATS Record 10-5-0 3-4-0 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-9-0 2-5-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-2 4-4

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 41.5 41.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 23.4 22.1 ATS Record 4-10-1 2-5-0 2-5-1 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 2-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-6 4-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

