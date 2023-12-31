The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) are favored by 3 points as they attempt to keep their four-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for this game.

Before the Saints take on the Buccaneers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Buccaneers (-3) 42.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buccaneers (-3) 42.5 -166 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

FOX

Tampa Bay's ATS record is 10-5-0 this season.

The Buccaneers don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

Tampa Bay has hit the over in six of its 15 games with a set total (40%).

Against the spread, New Orleans is 4-10-1 this season.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season.

New Orleans has played 15 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

