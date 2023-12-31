The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) take a four-game winning streak into a meeting with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Saints

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Buccaneers Insights

This year, the Buccaneers average just 1.9 more points per game (21.7) than the Saints allow (19.8).

The Buccaneers rack up just 5.3 fewer yards per game (316.3) than the Saints give up per contest (321.6).

This season, Tampa Bay runs for 37.6 fewer yards per game (89.3) than New Orleans allows per contest (126.9).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight fewer than the Saints have forced (22).

Buccaneers Home Performance

The Buccaneers' average points scored (18.3) and allowed (16.3) in home games are both lower than their overall averages of 21.7 and 20.1, respectively.

The Buccaneers' average yards gained (312.6) and conceded (326.4) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 316.3 and 356.2, respectively.

Tampa Bay's average yards passing at home (233.3) is higher than its overall average (227). And its average yards conceded at home (229.9) is lower than overall (264.1).

At home, the Buccaneers rack up 79.3 rushing yards per game and give up 96.6. That's less than they gain overall (89.3), and more than they allow (92.1).

The Buccaneers' offensive third-down percentage (44.9%) and defensive third-down percentage (45.4%) in home games are both higher than their overall averages of 42.5% and 42.1%, respectively.

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at Atlanta W 29-25 CBS 12/17/2023 at Green Bay W 34-20 CBS 12/24/2023 Jacksonville W 30-12 CBS 12/31/2023 New Orleans - FOX 1/7/2024 at Carolina - -

