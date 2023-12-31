The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' (8-7) injury report has six players listed as they ready for a Sunday, December 31 matchup with the New Orleans Saints (7-8). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-12 in their most recent outing.

Their last time out, the Saints fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-22.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Chris Godwin WR Knee Did Not Participate In Practice
Carlton Davis CB Concussion Out
Shaquil Barrett OLB Groin Out
Ko Kieft TE Shoulder Out
Mike Greene DL Calf Out
Rakim Jarrett WR Quadricep Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Alvin Kamara RB Illness Questionable
Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Out
Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Knee Out
Payton Turner DE Toe Out
Erik McCoy OL Foot Limited Participation In Practice
Isaiah Foskey DE Quad Questionable
Jordan Howden DB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Jimmy Graham TE Rest Limited Participation In Practice
Kendre Miller RB Ankle Questionable
Lou Hedley P Illness Questionable

Buccaneers vs. Saints Game Info

Buccaneers Season Insights

  • The Buccaneers rank 23rd in total offense (316.3 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (356.2 yards allowed per game) this year.
  • The Buccaneers are averaging 21.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, giving up 20.1 points per game.
  • Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense that ranks worst in the NFL (264.1 passing yards allowed per game), the Buccaneers have had more success offensively, ranking 17th in the NFL by averaging 227.0 passing yards per game.
  • While Tampa Bay's run defense ranks seventh with 92.1 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been less successful, ranking third-worst (89.3 rushing yards per game).
  • The Buccaneers own the best turnover margin in the league at +10, forcing 24 turnovers (seventh in NFL) while turning it over 14 times (second in NFL).

Buccaneers vs. Saints Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Saints (+120)
  • Total: 42.5 points

