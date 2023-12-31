Buccaneers vs. Saints Injury Report — Week 17
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' (8-7) injury report has six players listed as they ready for a Sunday, December 31 matchup with the New Orleans Saints (7-8). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at Raymond James Stadium.
The Buccaneers knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-12 in their most recent outing.
Their last time out, the Saints fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-22.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Shaquil Barrett
|OLB
|Groin
|Out
|Ko Kieft
|TE
|Shoulder
|Out
|Mike Greene
|DL
|Calf
|Out
|Rakim Jarrett
|WR
|Quadricep
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Payton Turner
|DE
|Toe
|Out
|Erik McCoy
|OL
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Isaiah Foskey
|DE
|Quad
|Questionable
|Jordan Howden
|DB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Lou Hedley
|P
|Illness
|Questionable
Other Week 17 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Saints Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Buccaneers Season Insights
- The Buccaneers rank 23rd in total offense (316.3 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (356.2 yards allowed per game) this year.
- The Buccaneers are averaging 21.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, giving up 20.1 points per game.
- Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense that ranks worst in the NFL (264.1 passing yards allowed per game), the Buccaneers have had more success offensively, ranking 17th in the NFL by averaging 227.0 passing yards per game.
- While Tampa Bay's run defense ranks seventh with 92.1 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been less successful, ranking third-worst (89.3 rushing yards per game).
- The Buccaneers own the best turnover margin in the league at +10, forcing 24 turnovers (seventh in NFL) while turning it over 14 times (second in NFL).
Buccaneers vs. Saints Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Saints (+120)
- Total: 42.5 points
