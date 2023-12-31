The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' (8-7) injury report has six players listed as they ready for a Sunday, December 31 matchup with the New Orleans Saints (7-8). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at Raymond James Stadium.

Watch the Bucs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Buccaneers knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-12 in their most recent outing.

Their last time out, the Saints fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-22.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Godwin WR Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Carlton Davis CB Concussion Out Shaquil Barrett OLB Groin Out Ko Kieft TE Shoulder Out Mike Greene DL Calf Out Rakim Jarrett WR Quadricep Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Alvin Kamara RB Illness Questionable Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Out Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Knee Out Payton Turner DE Toe Out Erik McCoy OL Foot Limited Participation In Practice Isaiah Foskey DE Quad Questionable Jordan Howden DB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jimmy Graham TE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Kendre Miller RB Ankle Questionable Lou Hedley P Illness Questionable

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Saints Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Buccaneers or the Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers Season Insights

The Buccaneers rank 23rd in total offense (316.3 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (356.2 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Buccaneers are averaging 21.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, giving up 20.1 points per game.

Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense that ranks worst in the NFL (264.1 passing yards allowed per game), the Buccaneers have had more success offensively, ranking 17th in the NFL by averaging 227.0 passing yards per game.

While Tampa Bay's run defense ranks seventh with 92.1 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been less successful, ranking third-worst (89.3 rushing yards per game).

The Buccaneers own the best turnover margin in the league at +10, forcing 24 turnovers (seventh in NFL) while turning it over 14 times (second in NFL).

Buccaneers vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)

Buccaneers (-2.5) Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Saints (+120)

Buccaneers (-145), Saints (+120) Total: 42.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Buccaneers-Saints matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.