Buccaneers vs. Saints Player Props & Odds – Week 17
Mike Evans will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into their game versus the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Check out the best performers in this game between the Buccaneers and the Saints, and what player prop bets to consider.
Rachaad White Touchdown Odds
- White Odds to Score First TD: +400
- White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +170
Jamaal Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
More Buccaneers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Evans
|-
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|Chris Godwin
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|Baker Mayfield
|228.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-113)
|-
|Cade Otton
|-
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|Trey Palmer
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|Rachaad White
|-
|62.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-113)
More Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Alvin Kamara
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|32.5 (-113)
|Derek Carr
|245.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Juwan Johnson
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|70.5 (-113)
|Rashid Shaheed
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|A.T. Perry
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
