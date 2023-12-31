On Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Buccaneers will win -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Watch the Bucs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Buccaneers are averaging 21.7 points per game offensively this year (17th in NFL), and they are giving up 20.1 points per game (11th) on the other side of the ball. With 334.8 total yards per game on offense, the Saints rank 14th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 14th, allowing 321.6 total yards per game.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Saints vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Buccaneers (-2.5) Toss Up (42.5) Buccaneers 24, Saints 18

Place your bets on the Buccaneers-Saints matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Buccaneers Betting Info

The Buccaneers have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

A total of six out of 15 Tampa Bay games this season have hit the over.

Buccaneers games this season have posted an average total of 41.5, which is one points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Saints Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Saints.

New Orleans has covered four times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

The Saints have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

So far this season, five of New Orleans' 15 games with a set number have hit the over.

Games involving the Saints this year have averaged 41.5 points per game, a one-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buccaneers vs. Saints 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 21.7 20.1 18.3 16.3 24.8 23.5 New Orleans 22.1 19.8 21.9 19.1 22.3 20.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.