Tampa Bay (8-7) brings a four-game winning streak into a matchup with New Orleans (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Buccaneers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 42.5 points.

Buccaneers vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Buccaneers have led after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in nine games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 2.8 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

The Saints have led four times, have been behind five times, and have been tied six times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 15 games this year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.2 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Saints have won the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Buccaneers have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Tampa Bay is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Saints have won the third quarter in 10 games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Buccaneers have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, lost that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Buccaneers vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Buccaneers have been winning seven times, have been behind six times, and have been tied two times.

In 2023, the Saints have been leading after the first half in six games, have trailed after the first half in eight games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

In 15 games this season, the Buccaneers have won the second half six times (5-1 record in those games), lost seven times (3-4), and been knotted up two times (0-2).

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 11.2 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games (6-4 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in three games (0-3), and they've tied in the second half in two games (1-1).

