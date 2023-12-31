The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

  • Zion Harmon: 15.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jakobi Heady: 14.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dhashon Dyson: 13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Damani McEntire: 3.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Reggie Ward Jr.: 9.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Cameron Matthews: 9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Josh Hubbard: 16.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • D.J. Jeffries: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dashawn Davis: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank
144th 76.4 Points Scored 77.2 129th
35th 63.9 Points Allowed 72.5 218th
49th 40.5 Rebounds 37.2 160th
114th 10 Off. Rebounds 11.3 46th
122nd 8.2 3pt Made 6.4 281st
75th 15.4 Assists 12.8 232nd
260th 12.8 Turnovers 13.8 315th

