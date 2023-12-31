How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs on SEC Network+.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 41.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 38.4% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- Bethune-Cookman is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 38.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 59th.
- The Wildcats put up 10.5 more points per game (73.3) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (62.8).
- When it scores more than 62.8 points, Bethune-Cookman is 5-3.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Bethune-Cookman is scoring 38.2 more points per game at home (98) than away (59.8).
- The Wildcats are giving up fewer points at home (66 per game) than on the road (76.5).
- At home, Bethune-Cookman drains 8 treys per game, 4.2 more than it averages away (3.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (29.6%) than away (24%).
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 86-63
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Chicago State
|L 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ UCF
|L 98-54
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Florida A&M
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|Grambling
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
