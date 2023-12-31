The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 41.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 38.4% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Bethune-Cookman is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 38.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 59th.

The Wildcats put up 10.5 more points per game (73.3) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (62.8).

When it scores more than 62.8 points, Bethune-Cookman is 5-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Bethune-Cookman is scoring 38.2 more points per game at home (98) than away (59.8).

The Wildcats are giving up fewer points at home (66 per game) than on the road (76.5).

At home, Bethune-Cookman drains 8 treys per game, 4.2 more than it averages away (3.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (29.6%) than away (24%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule