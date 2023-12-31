Which side has the advantage under center when Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) take on Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Raymond James Stadium on December 31? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, read on.

Buccaneers vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Baker Mayfield vs. Derek Carr Matchup

Baker Mayfield 2023 Stats Derek Carr 15 Games Played 15 64.3% Completion % 67.4% 3,598 (239.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,417 (227.8) 26 Touchdowns 19 8 Interceptions 8 157 (10.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 37 (2.5) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 233.5 yards

: Over/Under 233.5 yards Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Saints Defensive Stats

This year, the Saints' defensive unit has been very effective this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 297 points allowed (19.8 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, New Orleans' D has been very effective this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 2,921 total passing yards allowed (194.7 per game).

Against the run, the Saints' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks eighth-to-last in the league with 126.9 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 23rd in the NFL with 4.5 yards allowed per run attempt.

Defensively, New Orleans is ninth in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 52.3%. It is ninth in third-down efficiency allowed at 34.8%.

Derek Carr Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 241.5 yards

: Over/Under 241.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

