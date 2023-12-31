Baker Mayfield will be up against the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

This season, Mayfield has thrown for 3,598 yards (239.9 per game), going 322-for-501 (64.3%) and tallying 26 TDs with eight picks. Mayfield has also contributed with his legs with 157 rushing yards (10.5 per game) on 56 attempts, including one touchdown.

Mayfield vs. the Saints

Mayfield vs the Saints (since 2021): 2 GP / 208 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 208 PASS YPG / PASS TD New Orleans has allowed one opposing player to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Saints have allowed 11 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least two touchdown passes to six quarterbacks in 2023.

The Saints have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Saints is allowing 194.7 yards per contest this season, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

So far this year, the Saints have allowed 18 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks seventh in the NFL.

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Saints

Passing Yards: 232.5 (-115)

Mayfield Passing Insights

Mayfield has topped his passing yards prop total in nine games this year, or 60.0%.

The Buccaneers pass on 56.0% of their plays and run on 44.0%. They are 17th in NFL play in points scored.

With 501 attempts for 3,598 passing yards, Mayfield is 11th in NFL action with 7.2 yards per attempt.

Mayfield has completed at least one touchdown pass in 14 of 15 games, including multiple TDs nine times.

He has 27 total touchdowns this season (79.4% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

Mayfield accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 59 of his total 501 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Baker Mayfield Rushing Props vs the Saints

Rushing Yards: 5.5 (-120)

Mayfield Rushing Insights

Mayfield has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (46.7%) out of 15 opportunities.

Mayfield has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 13 red zone rushing carries (22.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Mayfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 12/24/2023 Week 16 26-for-35 / 283 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 22-for-28 / 381 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 14-for-29 / 144 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 14-for-29 / 202 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 20-for-30 / 199 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

