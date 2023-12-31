The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

In seven of 36 games this season, Cirelli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (one shot).

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Cirelli averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 5-1 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 3-2 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:28 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:35 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:18 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 21:07 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Away L 5-1

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.