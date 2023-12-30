For bracketology insights on Stetson and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Stetson ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-0 NR NR 349

Stetson's best wins

Stetson notched its best win of the season on January 4, when it took down the North Florida Ospreys, who rank No. 194 in the RPI rankings, 61-57. That signature win against North Florida included a team-leading 16 points from Jaelyn Talley. Quentarra Mitchell, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

71-62 at home over Iona (No. 203/RPI) on November 18

56-48 at home over Morgan State (No. 270/RPI) on December 17

78-62 at home over Valparaiso (No. 345/RPI) on December 20

Stetson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-6

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hatters are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Stetson has the 297th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Hatters' 15 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records over .500.

Looking at Stetson's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Stetson's next game

Matchup: Jacksonville Dolphins vs. Stetson Hatters

Jacksonville Dolphins vs. Stetson Hatters Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

