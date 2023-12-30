South Florida vs. SMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Saturday's game between the South Florida Bulls (8-5) and SMU Mustangs (6-5) at Yuengling Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-64, with South Florida taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.
The Bulls are coming off of a 73-50 loss to Baylor in their most recent game on Thursday.
South Florida vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
South Florida vs. SMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 67, SMU 64
Other AAC Predictions
- UTSA vs Temple
- Tulane vs Wichita State
- South Carolina vs East Carolina
- Tulsa vs Memphis
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Bulls beat the Grambling Tigers 83-57 on November 13.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulls are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.
- South Florida has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (eight).
South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 232) on November 13
- 76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 234) on November 6
- 56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 239) on November 19
- 61-32 over High Point (No. 259) on November 23
- 67-55 at home over Stetson (No. 288) on November 10
South Florida Leaders
- Carla Brito: 10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.2 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.9 PTS, 38 FG%
- Vittoria Blasigh: 13.8 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (35-for-86)
- Romi Levy: 8.5 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Daniela Gonzalez: 5.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls average 65.5 points per game (196th in college basketball) while allowing 59.2 per contest (90th in college basketball). They have a +82 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game.
