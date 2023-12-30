Will South Florida be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features South Florida's full tournament resume.

How South Florida ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 263

South Florida's best wins

South Florida notched its signature win of the season on December 9, when it defeated the Florida State Seminoles, who rank No. 127 in the RPI rankings, 88-72. Selton Miguel, in that signature victory, put up a team-high 20 points with four rebounds and two assists. Chris Youngblood also played a part with 18 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

73-70 at home over Alabama State (No. 170/RPI) on December 29

77-64 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 174/RPI) on December 16

74-65 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 178/RPI) on November 19

89-73 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 200/RPI) on December 22

104-86 at home over UAPB (No. 260/RPI) on December 12

South Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

The Bulls have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).

The Bulls have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, South Florida faces the 305th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Bulls have 14 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 12 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

USF's upcoming schedule includes two games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

South Florida's next game

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Temple Owls

South Florida Bulls vs. Temple Owls Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

