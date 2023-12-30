The Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) will try to continue a 10-game win streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 as 8.5-point underdogs. The Spartans have won three games in a row. The matchup's point total is 150.5.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -8.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs Indiana State Betting Records & Stats

The Spartans have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana State's ATS record is 7-2-0 this season.

Michigan State (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 23.3% less often than Indiana State (7-2-0) this season.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 3 27.3% 76.4 164.6 63.7 134.5 141.6 Indiana State 8 88.9% 88.2 164.6 70.8 134.5 157.4

Additional Michigan State vs Indiana State Insights & Trends

The Spartans score 5.6 more points per game (76.4) than the Sycamores allow (70.8).

When Michigan State scores more than 70.8 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Sycamores score 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans give up to opponents (63.7).

Indiana State is 7-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall when it scores more than 63.7 points.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 6-5-0 5-2 5-6-0 Indiana State 7-2-0 0-1 7-2-0

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Indiana State 12-2 Home Record 11-4 4-7 Away Record 7-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

