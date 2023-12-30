For bracketology analysis around Miami (FL) and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Miami (FL) ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-1 24 26 17

Miami (FL)'s best wins

Against the Jackson State Tigers, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Miami (FL) registered its best win of the season on December 20, a 59-52 home victory. Lemyah Hylton led the charge versus Jackson State, dropping 16 points. Second on the team was Jasmyne Roberts with 15 points.

Next best wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 60/RPI) on November 29

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 123/RPI) on November 26

61-57 at home over Southern (No. 124/RPI) on November 17

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 143/RPI) on December 8

67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 181/RPI) on November 24

Miami (FL)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Miami (FL) has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Hurricanes have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, Miami (FL) has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Miami (FL) has the 120th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Hurricanes have 17 games remaining this year, including 14 versus teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records north of .500.

Miami's upcoming schedule features six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Miami (FL)'s next game

Matchup: Boston College Eagles vs. Miami Hurricanes

Boston College Eagles vs. Miami Hurricanes Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

