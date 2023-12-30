Will Miami (FL) be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Miami (FL)'s complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Preseason national championship odds: +3500

+3500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +5000

How Miami (FL) ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 1-0 23 24 41

Miami (FL)'s best wins

Miami (FL) beat the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 40 in the RPI) in a 79-68 win on November 17 -- its best victory of the season. Wooga Poplar put up a team-leading 23 points with four rebounds and zero assists in the contest against Georgia.

Next best wins

91-83 over Kansas State (No. 75/RPI) on November 19

88-72 at home over UCF (No. 100/RPI) on November 10

62-49 at home over Notre Dame (No. 153/RPI) on December 2

84-77 at home over La Salle (No. 240/RPI) on December 16

97-59 at home over Stonehill (No. 301/RPI) on December 21

Miami (FL)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Miami (FL) has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Hurricanes have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Miami (FL) faces the 201st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Reviewing the Hurricanes' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games versus teams that are above .500 and 17 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Miami's 19 remaining games this season, it has five upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Miami (FL)'s next game

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. Clemson Tigers

Miami Hurricanes vs. Clemson Tigers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV Channel: ESPN

