Lightning vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - December 30
Entering a matchup with the New York Rangers (24-9-1), the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-14-5) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 at Amalie Arena.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mikhail Sergachev
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning Season Insights
- Tampa Bay has scored the sixth-most goals in the league (119 total, 3.3 per game).
- It has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -4.
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers' 115 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 10th in the NHL.
- New York's total of 93 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is eighth-best in the NHL.
- They have the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +22.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-110)
|Rangers (-110)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.