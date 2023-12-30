When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Jacksonville be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Jacksonville ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 0-0 NR NR 239

Jacksonville's best wins

Jacksonville's best victory this season came against the UL Monroe Warhawks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 287) in the RPI. Jacksonville secured the 75-65 win at home on December 18. Robert McCray was the top scorer in the signature win over UL Monroe, posting 25 points with zero rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

91-90 over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 298/RPI) on November 25

74-65 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 325/RPI) on November 24

62-48 at home over Campbell (No. 351/RPI) on November 29

81-79 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 353/RPI) on December 2

85-68 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 353/RPI) on November 14

Jacksonville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Dolphins are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Dolphins are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Jacksonville faces the 244th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Of the Dolphins' 16 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and five are against teams with records over .500.

Jacksonville's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Jacksonville's next game

Matchup: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Jacksonville Dolphins Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

