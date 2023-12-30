When the Utah Jazz (13-19) and Miami Heat (19-12) play at Delta Center on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, Collin Sexton and Bam Adebayo will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Jazz

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, BSSE

Heat's Last Game

On Thursday, in their last game, the Heat topped the Warriors 114-102. With 26 points, Tyler Herro was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Herro 26 7 2 1 0 3 Jamal Cain 18 6 0 2 0 2 Bam Adebayo 17 11 4 0 0 0

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo's averages for the season are 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, making 51.2% of his shots from the floor.

Jaime Jaquez's averages on the season are 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Duncan Robinson's numbers for the season are 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.

Kevin Love's averages for the season are 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Herro averages 24.2 points, 5.5 boards and 4.2 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaime Jaquez 17.4 4.6 2.9 1.0 0.5 1.0 Kevin Love 10.5 6.9 2.4 0.7 0.2 2.3 Duncan Robinson 14.2 2.9 3.5 0.7 0.0 3.2 Caleb Martin 9.7 5.8 2.5 0.6 0.4 1.1 Jimmy Butler 11.7 3.1 3.4 0.5 0.1 0.2

