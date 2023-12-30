Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Bam Adebayo, Lauri Markkanen and others in the Miami Heat-Utah Jazz matchup at Delta Center on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -105) 10.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: -141)

The 21.8 points Adebayo has scored per game this season is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (21.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 10.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (10.5).

Adebayo has averaged 4.0 assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

Get Adebayo gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +120)

The 24.5-point prop total for Markkanen on Saturday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 24.0.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).

Markkanen, at 3.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -118)

Saturday's points prop bet for Collin Sexton is 18.5 points. That's 2.9 more than his season average of 15.6.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (2.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (2.5).

Sexton has averaged 3.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

Sexton has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.