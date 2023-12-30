How to Watch the Heat vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (19-12) aim to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (13-19) on December 30, 2023.
Heat vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Heat vs Jazz Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- This season, the Heat have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 48.4% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.
- Miami is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.
- The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.
- The Heat put up 5.7 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Jazz allow (119.1).
- When Miami puts up more than 119.1 points, it is 5-2.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat are posting 116.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 110.3 points per contest.
- Miami cedes 116.5 points per game in home games, compared to 106.9 on the road.
- The Heat are averaging 12.9 treys per game, which is 0.1 fewer than they're averaging on the road (13). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 40.5% in home games and 38.3% on the road.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Josh Richardson
|Questionable
|Back
|Kyle Lowry
|Questionable
|Soreness
|Jaime Jaquez
|Questionable
|Head
|Duncan Robinson
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Calf
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Ankle
