Heat vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - December 30
See the injury report for the Miami Heat (19-12), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Heat ready for their matchup against the Utah Jazz (13-19) at Delta Center on Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET.
The Heat won their last outing 114-102 against the Warriors on Thursday. Tyler Herro scored 26 points in the Heat's win, leading the team.
Heat vs Jazz Additional Info
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kyle Lowry
|PG
|Out
|Soreness
|9.4
|3.7
|4.1
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|21.5
|5.2
|4.6
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Josh Richardson
|SG
|Out
|Back
|10.0
|2.7
|3.0
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|11.0
|5.1
|2.3
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Simone Fontecchio: Questionable (Illness)
Heat vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSSE
