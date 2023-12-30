See the injury report for the Miami Heat (19-12), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Heat ready for their matchup against the Utah Jazz (13-19) at Delta Center on Saturday, December 30 at 5:00 PM ET.

The Heat won their last outing 114-102 against the Warriors on Thursday. Tyler Herro scored 26 points in the Heat's win, leading the team.

Heat vs Jazz Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Lowry PG Out Soreness 9.4 3.7 4.1 Jimmy Butler SF Out Calf 21.5 5.2 4.6 Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Josh Richardson SG Out Back 10.0 2.7 3.0 Caleb Martin SF Out Ankle 11.0 5.1 2.3

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Simone Fontecchio: Questionable (Illness)

Heat vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSSE

