Heat vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (19-12) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (13-19) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Delta Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE. The over/under is 226.5 in the matchup.
Heat vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|226.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 13 times.
- The average total in Miami's contests this year is 225, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Heat have put together a 15-16-0 record against the spread.
- Miami has entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 14, or 77.8%, of those games.
- This season, Miami has won 13 of its 17 games, or 76.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Heat, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
Heat vs Jazz Additional Info
Heat vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|13
|41.9%
|113.4
|226.7
|111.5
|230.6
|221.5
|Jazz
|22
|68.8%
|113.3
|226.7
|119.1
|230.6
|230.4
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Heat have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and 10 times in 16 road games.
- The Heat put up 113.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 119.1 the Jazz allow.
- Miami is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 119.1 points.
Heat vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|15-16
|8-10
|16-15
|Jazz
|18-14
|14-13
|18-14
Heat vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Heat
|Jazz
|113.4
|113.3
|18
|20
|4-3
|14-6
|5-2
|12-8
|111.5
|119.1
|7
|24
|12-9
|11-1
|14-7
|8-4
