The Miami Heat (19-12) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (13-19) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Delta Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE. The over/under is 226.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 226.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 13 times.

The average total in Miami's contests this year is 225, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Heat have put together a 15-16-0 record against the spread.

Miami has entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 14, or 77.8%, of those games.

This season, Miami has won 13 of its 17 games, or 76.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Heat, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Heat vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 13 41.9% 113.4 226.7 111.5 230.6 221.5 Jazz 22 68.8% 113.3 226.7 119.1 230.6 230.4

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

The Heat have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and 10 times in 16 road games.

The Heat put up 113.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 119.1 the Jazz allow.

Miami is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 119.1 points.

Heat vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Heat and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 15-16 8-10 16-15 Jazz 18-14 14-13 18-14

Heat vs. Jazz Point Insights

Heat Jazz 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 4-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-6 5-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-8 111.5 Points Allowed (PG) 119.1 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 12-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-1 14-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-4

