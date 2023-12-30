The Utah Jazz (9-16) square off against the Miami Heat (14-11) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on KJZZ and BSSE.

Heat vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSSE

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He's also draining 46.2% of his shots from the field.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He's making 51.4% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the field and 44.2% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.

The Heat are getting 15.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this season.

Kevin Love gives the Heat 8.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while posting 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 23.7 points, 1.0 assists and 8.6 boards per contest.

Collin Sexton averages 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk averages 7.4 points, 4.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Walker Kessler averages 8.9 points, 8.4 boards and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 56.6% from the floor.

Heat vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Heat 112.0 Points Avg. 112.8 119.8 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 45.0% Field Goal % 47.1% 35.0% Three Point % 39.2%

