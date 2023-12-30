On Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Delta Center, the Miami Heat (19-12) will try to build on a four-game road winning streak when taking on the Utah Jazz (13-19), airing at 5:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Heat vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Jazz Additional Info

Heat vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Heat average 113.4 points per game (18th in the league) while giving up 111.5 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +58 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Jazz are being outscored by 5.8 points per game, with a -186 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.3 points per game (20th in NBA), and give up 119.1 per contest (24th in league).

These teams score 226.7 points per game combined, 0.2 more than this game's point total.

These teams give up 230.6 points per game combined, 4.1 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Miami is 15-16-0 ATS this season.

Utah has compiled an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

Heat and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1800 - Jazz +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.