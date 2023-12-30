The Florida Gators (7-3) will play the Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Florida Players to Watch

Tyrese Samuel: 13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Riley Kugel: 12.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Alex Condon: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Will Richard: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Quinnipiac Players to Watch

Matt Balanc: 17.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Savion Lewis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Amarri Tice: 10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Paul Otieno: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Alexis Reyes: 8.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Florida vs. Quinnipiac Stat Comparison

Florida Rank Florida AVG Quinnipiac AVG Quinnipiac Rank 47th 82.3 Points Scored 78.8 103rd 229th 72.8 Points Allowed 73.1 234th 9th 44.5 Rebounds 37.5 149th 5th 14.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 134th 222nd 7.0 3pt Made 7.8 159th 78th 15.4 Assists 15.1 94th 299th 13.4 Turnovers 12.9 263rd

